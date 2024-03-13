RFK Jr. to announce VP pick later this month

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is slated to announce his running mate at an event on March 26.

"On Tuesday March 26th, in Oakland, California, I will announce the partner that I've chosen to help lead America into a brighter vision of peace, prosperity and unity," Kennedy tweeted on Wednesday.

The New York Times reported that Kennedy confirmed Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura top his list.

The outlet reported that Kennedy noted he has been talking with Rodgers "pretty continuously" during the past month and had been in communication with Ventura since Ventura introduced him at a February event in Arizona.

The New York Times reported that Ventura's son Tyrel noted in a Tuesday email, "No one has officially asked Gov. Ventura to be a vice-presidential candidate so the governor does not comment on speculation."

"Hiking with @AaronRodgers12 and his amazing Achilles," Kennedy wrote in a tweet last month when sharing a photo of himself with Rodgers, an NFL player who experienced a complete tear of an Achilles tendon last year.



"I support ALL 3rd Party and Independent candidates running for U.S. President this year, from @CornelWest to @DrJillStein to @RobertKennedyJr and everyone else not running under the Democrat and Republican Party banner," Ventura, a former Minnesota governor, tweeted last month.

"We must end the duopoly of Republican and Democrat control in Washington. Electing a third party or independent candidate for President would be a major kickstart to that process but in order to do that you have to have ballot access. That is why this Monday, February 5th at the Fox Theatre in Tucson, AZ I'll be introducing @RobertKennedyJr at a voter rally to get him on the ballot," Ventura noted.

Last year, Kennedy launched a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination but later switched to an independent run. In the 2024 presidential contest, he likely has little chance of defeating former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Trump is the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, while Biden is the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

