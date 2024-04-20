Trump campaign, RNC suggest battleground election integrity push to include 'over 100,000 dedicated volunteers and attorneys'

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have announced an election integrity initiative meant to place more than 100,000 volunteers and attorneys around battleground states to help combat election fraud, according to a press release.

"RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, Co-Chair Lara Trump and Chief Counsel Charlie Spies, together with the Campaign, designed this new program to have over 100,000 dedicated volunteers and attorneys deployed across every battleground state as part of the RNC’s commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in the 2024 elections," the press release reads.

"To empower poll watchers, poll workers, and attorneys, comprehensive training sessions will be conducted every month on the monitoring of not only voting sites but also ballot tabulation centers," the release notes. "Attorneys will be stationed at every single target processing center where mail ballots are tabulated. This program starts with lawyers committing to battleground state polling sites, county boards of elections, secretaries of state offices, and in the Republican Party War Rooms."

The undertaking comes as former President Donald Trump, who has claimed that the 2020 presidential contest was rigged, takes on Democratic President Joe Biden for a second time. Biden previously defeated Trump in 2020 when the Republican unsuccessfully sought a second term in office.

"Every single battleground state is operating its own 'Election Integrity Hotline.' The State Republican War Room is the command center where lawyers will field all incoming questions and issues reported by poll watchers and voters statewide. Lawyers will guide poll watchers through the appropriate election code and provide clarity on how various issues should be answered, resolved, or escalated. This system will be operational from the first day of early voting through election day – and afterward if necessary," the press release states.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

