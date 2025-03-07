Robbers break into home, but resident grabs gun and fires at suspects — leaving 1 dead and 1 wounded: Sheriff

Robbers broke into Southern California home Tuesday night, but the resident grabbed a gun and fired at the suspects, leaving one dead and another wounded, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 23000 block of Grand Terrace Road in Grand Terrace around 9:18 p.m., officials said. Grand Terrace is about 60 miles west of Los Angeles.

'About time we the people take back our power.'

The victim said approximately three suspects broke into his home, after which he armed himself with a gun, officials said.

In fear for his safety and in self-defense, the victim fired rounds at the suspects, and the suspects fled the location in a white sedan, officials said.

Deputies responded to a 76 Gas Station on Redlands Boulevard after a report of a male who had been shot and was lying on the ground; he was accompanied by a 15-year-old male, officials said.

Deputies detained the juvenile, and the 33-year-old wounded male was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said, adding that investigating deputies determined that both the deceased male and the juvenile were involved in the residential robbery.

Officials didn't name the fatally shot male, noting that next of kin need to be notified.

Just after 10 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department responded to another hospital where the third suspect — identified as 25-year-old Marquez Jackson — was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, officials said.

Jackson underwent surgery and remained hospitalized, officials said, adding that Jackson will be booked for robbery and murder upon his discharge from the hospital. The juvenile male also was arrested for robbery and murder and booked into Juvenile Hall, officials said.

A fourth suspect remains at large, officials said, adding that those with information about this case are urged to contact Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Officials added that callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

How are people reacting?

Close to 200 comments about the shooting hit the Facebook page of the sheriff's department, and many are backing the homeowner's actions. The following is a sampling of them:

"About time we the people take back our power," one commenter said.

"Good for the homeowner!" another user declared.

"This is the best thing I have read today!!" another commenter exclaimed.

"Gun control, hitting what you are aiming at," another user quipped.

"Fantastic," another commenter wrote, adding that "this homeowner is a real hero, to his neighborhood, family, and all who are ready to protect their castles!!!!!"

"Great work," another user said, adding that "at least we don't have to pay for that individual to live happily in prison. So let me just say thank you to the resident for saving me some money. You should probably sue their families to reimburse him for the expended ammunition as well."

"So awesome," another commenter noted. "We need more of this."

