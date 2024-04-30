NY district attorney apologizes for ignoring cop who tried to pull her over for speeding: 'Get out of my f***ing house!'

A district attorney in New York was forced to apologize after she ignored police commands and tried to get out of a speeding ticket by calling the police chief.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley refused to pull over for a police officer in Rochester on April 22 and instead drove to her residence where she tried to ignore his commands, as Blaze News previously reported.

The officer told her that she was driving 55 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone, but she responded by cursing at him.

“You know what I’ve been dealing with all day? Three murders in the city,” Doorley said in the video released by police. “Do you think I really care if I was going 20 miles over the speed limit?”

The officer told her that failing to follow his commands is an "arrestable offense," but she responded by cursing at him.

"Get out of my f***ing house!" she told him.

The body cam footage showed the officer print out the ticket and give it to Doorley with a final warning.

"At the end of the day, if you see my lights and sirens behind you, and obviously they're going off, pull over, we can have a conversation, and be on our way," he said.

Later, Doorley released a statement explaining that she had pleaded guilty to speeding.

“I acknowledged that I was speeding and I accepted the ticket. By 1 p.m. the following day, I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit," she wrote.

"Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws," Doorley added.

She also released a video apologizing for the incident.

"I've been fumbled by my own stupidity, and I fully to blame," she said in the video.

"Nobody is perfect."

Critics have called on Doorley to resign, but the head of the Monroe County Legislature Republican Conference issued a statement in support of the DA keeping her day-job.

“Nobody is perfect, and everyone has a bad day – District Attorney Doorley has atoned, should not, and will not be going anywhere, and the Monroe County Republican Party continues to fully stand behind her and her office’s mission,” said Pat Reilly.

GOP Conference leader Steve Brew agreed.

“We will not allow a moment of clearly expressed regret to overshadow decades of dedication to our community, law enforcement, and the rule of law," Brew said. "The Republican Conference continues to support our District Attorney Sandra Doorley.”

On Monday, community members protested outside her office and demanded that she resign. Others showed up to defend Doorley.

"It was a bad day, a bad mistake. She understands it, she apologized," said Randy Cimino to WHAM-TV.

Here's more about the incident:

