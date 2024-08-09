Trump goes after Joe Rogan despite podcaster denying reports that he endorsed RFK Jr. for president

Former President Donald Trump put Joe Rogan on blast after reports that he had endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president.

Social media influencers like Catturd attacked Rogan for comments he made about RFK's candidacy, but the popular podcaster denied the claims after public outrage.

"For the record, this isn’t an endorsement. This is me saying that I like RFK [Jr.] as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence. I think we could use more of that in this world," Rogan said in a post on X Friday.

"I also think Trump raising his fist and saying 'fight!' after getting shot is one of the most American f***ing things of all time. I’m not the guy to get political information from," Rogan added.

Trump apparently took notice of the controversy and wrote a missive against Rogan on Truth Social.

"It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA2024," he wrote.

It's unclear whether Trump saw Rogan's clarification before the post.

Rogan has been praised by many on the right for his coronavirus vaccine skepticism and his criticism of the transgender movement, but although he has admitted affinity for Republican policies, he voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2020.

The man behind the Catturd account has been praised as part of the right-wing grassroots effort to support Trump's campaign.

