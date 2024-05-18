Romney says he laughs at the term 'America first'

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle that he finds it "unimaginable" that there is "a growing isolationism" in the Republican Party.

Romney, who said the U.S. and its economy are connected with the rest of the globe, suggested that Germany would have ended up running the world if America held an isolationist view in the past.

'America is putting ourselves first when we're involved in the world, when we stop bad people.'

The senator, who is not seeking re-election this year, said that he laughs at the term "America first," which he suggested usually means isolationism.

"America is putting ourselves first when we're involved in the world, when we stop bad people," he asserted.

He said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to invade Poland, that would draw the U.S. into war. "Or we could walk away from NATO. In which case, Putin is gonna keep on going and going," he said. "We're safe and prosperous when the world follows the orders that have existed over the last 75 years," he said.

Ruhle asked Romney whether there is any chance Romney could potentially serve as secretary of state if President Joe Biden wins another term — the GOP senator immediately rejected the idea.

Romney, who lost the 2012 presidential election to incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama, noted that he will not vote for Trump this year. He also didn't vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020.

Last month, Romney supported passage of a package that included Ukraine aid and more. "After months of needless delay, Congress has finally approved much-needed funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the U.S. military’s operations in these key regions," he said in a statement at the time.

