Ron Johnson gives hilarious response to Matt Gaetz's nomination

When asked about Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida's nomination for attorney general, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin responded by holding up a photo of two transgender appointees from President Joe Biden's administration.

Johnson's printed-out pictures included a photo of Rachel Levine, who serves as the assistant secretary of health for the Department of Health and Human Services, and a photo of Sam Brinton, who was nominated as deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Nuclear Energy.

When pressed about Gaetz' nomination, Johnson held up the photos and asked reporters whether they ever "harassed" Democratic lawmakers about those nominees.

Although Gaetz has sparked controversy online and hesitation from certain members of Congress, Johnson pointed out past nominees who have been just as controversial as, if not more than, the Florida firebrand.

Both nominees have scandal-ridden histories. In Levine's case, he pressured Biden administration officials to remove age requirements for transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. Levine has also made claims that "climate change is having a disproportionate effect on the physical and mental health of Black communities."

On the other hand, Brinton, who identifies as "nonbinary," has faced federal charges for allegedly stealing Tanzanian designer Asya Khamsin's suitcase at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Brinton was caught when he was photographed wearing one of Khamsin's designs, making this the third alleged incident of luggage theft Brinton had been involved with.

Brinton pled guilty in a sweetheart deal, receiving no jail time. Brinton is no longer serving in the Biden administration.

