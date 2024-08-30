Florida woman allegedly killed boyfriend's 9-year-old daughter by instructing rottweiler to attack her

Florida police said they obtained video evidence showing a woman instructing a rottweiler dog to maul the 9-year-old daughter of her boyfriend.

34-year-old Tyshael Elise Martin was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of Jamaria Sessions after the girl was found unresponsive at a home they shared in Montverde in June.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said emergency personnel documented "numerous abrasions, bruises, burns and possible bite marks" on the child after she was pronounced dead.

Martin reportedly told deputies that she had awakened to find the child unresponsive when she went to check on other children.

In the course of their investigation, police obtained surveillance video allegedly showing the woman directing the 103-pound dog to attack the girl while she held on to the leash. Police said she also kicked the girl as she "laid motionless on the floor." Her other children were watching at the time, the affidavit said.

At one point, the woman allegedly said, "I'm fixin' to kill her," on the video.

“They got the act of Martin severely, savagely beating Jamaria in the nights leading up to her death. In my time here, I don't think I have ever seen anything so graphic and like I said, savage is an appropriate word to describe this,” said Lt. John Herrell.

Police said interviews revealed that Martin would allegedly punish the child with other unusual beatings and injuries. The medical examiner's report found that the girl died from complications from multiple blunt injuries.

Martin was also charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

“It's difficult to read. It's difficult to even talk about. And no doubt it was difficult even for detectives to investigate this and piece it all together," Herrell continued.

"It's just unimaginable, really,” he added.

A news video report from WOFL-TV showed photos of the girl and the home where she was killed.

