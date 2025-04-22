Rubio to torch 132 State Department offices in historic bloat-slashing overhaul

The Department of State revealed on Tuesday the Trump administration’s plans to slash the agency’s bloat.

Internal documents obtained by the Free Press revealed that the State Department will close 132 agency offices — a 17% reduction. The office terminations also reportedly involve eliminating 700 positions, including civil service and foreign service employees.

The news outlet reported that the offices earmarked for closure include those dedicated to advancing human rights, democracy overseas, and thwarting extremism and war crimes.

The State Departmen's new shake-up will consolidate 137 offices by transferring them to other parts of the agency.

The plans consider terminating the agency’s Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations. Rachel Cauley, a White House budget office spokesperson, told the Free Press that “nobody is really sure what” the office does.

“When I ask them, they seem to not really be sure what they’re supposed to be doing. It’s an office that was created several years ago to look at Afghanistan [issues] and to avoid conflict areas. But we already have other offices within the department that do that,” Cauley said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly coordinating with the Department of Government Efficiency to restructure the federal agency.

A senior State Department official told the Free Press that the agency’s undersecretaries have also been instructed to present plans to reduce their staff by 15%. While it is unclear how many staffers will be impacted by the directive, the outlet noted that six of the offices employ thousands of individuals.

A second senior State Department official told the news outlet that the cuts will not require Congress’ approval. The source claimed that by July 1, the U.S. Agency for International Development would “cease[] to exist.”

In addition to eliminating and consolidating hundreds of offices, the State Department is opening a post, the Bureau of Emerging Threats, dedicated to monitoring cyber threats, the second official told the Free Press.

“We’re trying to streamline the organization, to centralize functions that should be centralized, and to focus on the big things that support our America First diplomacy out in the field,” the official said.

Rubio told the Free Press, “In its current form, the department is bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition.”

“That is why today I am announcing a comprehensive reorganization plan that will bring the department into the 21st century,” he added.

“This approach will empower the department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies,” Rubio continued. “Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programs that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist.”

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state under President Donald Trump’s first administration, told the news outlet that he supports overhauling the agency.

“The State Department is desperately in need of significant reorganization, and there’s much efficiency that can be gained there,” Pompeo said.