Russia-Ukraine talks to begin ‘immediately,’ Trump says after call with Putin
May 19, 2025
The Vatican may host negotiations.
President Donald Trump stated Monday that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” begin negotiation talks.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed some details regarding a two-hour call he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the conversation went “very well.”
'I think it’s a place that both sides would be comfortable going.'
He announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin talks to reach a ceasefire deal and ultimately agree on an “END to the War.”
“The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of. The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later,” Trump wrote.
The president noted that Putin expressed interest in engaging in “largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over.”
“There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth,” Trump continued. “Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country.”
Trump further noted that the Vatican had agreed to host the negotiation talks.
On Saturday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also suggested that the Vatican could be the venue for the discussions.
“I think it’s a place that both sides would be comfortable going,” Rubio stated. “So we’ll talk about all of that and obviously always grateful to the Vatican for their willingness to play this constructive and positive role.”
The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.
