Case against man who threw Subway sandwich at federal agent during DC surge goes awry

The man caught on video throwing a sandwich at a federal agent during President Donald Trump's anti-crime surge in Washington, D.C., was cleared of the charge against him.

Attorneys for Sean Charles Dunn argued that his sandwich attack was an act of protest protected by the First Amendment and a "harmless gesture."

'F**k you! You f**king fascists! Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!'

On Thursday, 12 jurors agreed with the defense. All of the jurors, including the foreperson, declined an interview request, according to the Associated Press.

The Department of Justice initially sought a felony assault indictment, but that was rejected by a grand jury. A lesser charge of misdemeanor assault was filed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.

"F**k you! You f**king fascists! Why are you here? I don't want you in my city!" Dunn yelled at the officers before the sandwich attack, according to charging documents.

He ran away from the officers but was later arrested.

Customs and Border Patrol Agent Gregory Lairmore testified in court that he felt the impact of the sandwich "through his ballistic vest" and it had "exploded all over" him. He added that he "could smell the onions and mustard" on his uniform and that the mustard stained his shirt.

Defense attorneys undermined the stain account and questioned Lairmore about jokes his fellow officers made about the attack.

Dunn had worked as an international affairs specialist in the criminal division of the U.S. Justice Department but was fired shortly after the arrest.

The man's Subway sandwich toss was taken up by many on the left as a symbol of their opposition to Trump's anti-crime policies.

Photo by Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Dunn thanked everyone who supported his cause in a speech outside the courthouse with his attorneys standing behind him.

"I am so happy that justice prevails in spite of everything happening. And that night I believe that I was protecting the rights of immigrants," Dunn said.

"Every life matters, no matter where you came from," he added. "No matter how you got here, no matter how you identify. You have the right to live a life that is free!"

In August, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) admitted that the surge in federal law enforcement contributed to lowering the crime rate, but other Democrats assailed her for giving any credit to Trump's policies.

