Adam Schiff rejects preemptive pardon being reportedly considered by White House

Democratic U.S. Senator-elect Adam Schiff of California rejected the idea of a preemptive pardon for him that is reportedly being considered by aides to President Joe Biden.

Schiff made the comments Monday when asked by KNBC-TV about the possibility.

'That I think, would tend to encourage people to feel they're not beholden to the law because they outgoing president would give them a prospective pardon.'

"I don't think it's a good idea and I would urge the president not to do that," said Schiff

"First of all I think it's unnecessary, but also think it's unwise. I don't want to see a precedent where you start to have presidents on the eve of leaving office issuing blanket pardons to people of their own party or of their own administration," he added.

"That I think, would tend to encourage people to feel they're not beholden to the law because they outgoing president would give them a prospective pardon," Schiff concluded. "So I think it's unwise policy, and I would urge the president not to go down that road."

Some wondered whether Schiff was positioning himself for a pardon when he stepped down immediately from his position as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for California on Friday. A report from Politico then claimed that a circle of senior Biden aides was debating whether pardons should be issued for people already being targeted by the incoming Trump administration, including Schiff, former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, and Anthony Fauci.

Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son Hunter Biden related to gun and tax evasion charges, but critics noted that the order also included a much larger length of time than was necessary and was far more expansive than expected.

Schiff's comments to KNBC can be viewed on a video on social media.

