Schiff, Cheney, Fauci — Biden White House reportedly planning more blanket pardons

President Joe Biden generated a great deal of controversy Sunday by going back on his word and issuing a "full and unconditional" pardon for his felonious son Hunter Biden — not only absolving him of his felony tax offenses and felony conviction on gun charges but of other offenses committed or possibly committed against the United States over a 10-year period.

It appears that those in Biden's orbit are keen for him to continue making waves with questionable pardons and to further demonstrate the insincerity of Democrats' declaration, "No one is above the law," before formally abdicating as president.

Senior Democrats speaking to Politico under the condition of anonymity alleged this week that senior Biden aides "are conducting a vigorous internal debate over whether to issue pre-emptive pardons to a range of current and former public officials who could be targeted with President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House."

Former Jan. 6 committee member Liz Cheney, Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci were reportedly among the names raised during the deliberations organized by White House counsel Ed Siskel and promoted by congressional Democrats.

Trump and other Republicans have criticized members of this trio in recent months and years.

Following a report about the efforts of Schiff — who misled the country about the Trump probe — to censor critics, Trump issued a statement in January 2023, "Schiff is a sleazebag and traitor, and should be prosecuted for the damage he has done to our Country!"

'My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.'

After the Biden Department of Justice ensured that Steve Bannon, like Peter Navarro, would go to prison for contempt of Congress — something Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland and former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder alternatively avoided accountability for — Trump wrote on Truth Social:

It is a Total and Complete American Tragedy that the Crooked Joe Biden Department of Injustice is so desperate to jail Steve Bannon, and every other Republican, for that matter, for not SUBMITTING to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, made up of all Democrats, and two CRAZED FORMER REPUBLICAN LUNATICS, Cryin' Adam Kinzinger, and Liz "Out of Her Mind" Cheney. It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH — THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG. The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before. INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR "FINDINGS!"

Earlier this year, Trump reportedly reposted a meme of Liz Cheney, suggesting she was "guilty of treason." On another occasion, he wrote, "She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!"

Elements on the inbound administration have called for Fauci — who downplayed the likely lab origin of COVID-19, allegedly lied to Congress, and has been accused of various improprieties including possible federal records violations — to be prosecuted.

In December 2022, Elon Musk, for instance, tweeted, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for health secretary, told Fox News while still a presidential candidate last year, "If there were crimes that he committed, of course, I would tell the attorney general to prosecute him, not hold off."

Sources told Politico that Biden has not been brought into the pardon discussions yet — an allegation that might reinforce Trump's suspicion that "a committee of people," not Biden, has effectively been running the nation.

While a White House spokesman declined to comment, he reportedly also did not deny the existence of the pardon deliberations.

Democratic lawmakers, liberal talking heads, and other establishmentarians appear keen to see fellow travelers shielded from accountability.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) issued a statement Wednesday calling on Biden "to issue a blanket pardon for anyone unjustly targeted by this vindictive scheme," referencing the so-called "enemies list" in Kash Patel's book "Government Gangsters."

"If we're serious about stopping Trump's authoritarian ambitions, we need to act decisively and use every tool at our disposal," wrote Boyle. "Norms and traditions alone won't stop him — Trump has shown time and again that he's willing to ignore them to consolidate power and punish his opponents. The time for cautious restraint is over."

'The world is owed answers.'

"I think that without question, Trump is going to try to act in a dictatorial way, in a fascistic way, in a revengeful [way his] first year ... towards individuals who he believes harmed him," U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) told Boston Public Radio Tuesday. "If it's clear by January 19 that [revenge] is his intention, then I would recommend to President Biden that he provide those pre-emptive pardons to people, because that’s really what our country is going to need next year."

Former Republican Paul Rosenzweig, a Department of Homeland Security official in the George W. Bush administration, claimed in an Atlantic article last month that Biden has a moral obligation to protect "courageous Americans [who] have risked their careers and perhaps even their liberty in an effort to stop Donald Trump's return to power."

Rosenzweig, who served as an adviser for the 65 Project, a Democrat-hatched outfit that seeks to destroy the lives of attorneys that supported Trump, wrote:

Biden has the unfettered power to issue pardons, and he should use it liberally. He should offer pardons, in addition to Cheney and Milley, to all of Trump's most prominent opponents: Republican critics, such as Adam Kinzinger, who put country before party to tell the truth about January 6; their Democratic colleagues from the House special committee; military leaders such as Jim Mattis, H.R. McMaster, and William McRaven; witnesses to Trump's conduct who worked for him and have since condemned him, including Miles Taylor, Olivia Troye, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson, and Sarah Matthews; political opponents such as Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff; and others who have been vocal in their negative views, such as George Conway and Bill Kristol.

Schiff, a potential beneficiary of a blanket pardon, told Politico, "I would urge the president not to do that."

"I think it would seem defensive and unnecessary," added Schiff.

Cheney and Fauci did not similarly respond to the liberal publication's requests for comment.

"If Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney didn't commit any crimes, then why are Democrats asking Joe Biden to pardon them?" Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisc.) asked on X.

The prospect of Fauci in particular receiving blanket clemency rankled investigative reporter Matt Taibbi, who noted on Substack, "Joe Biden or whoever is running the White House can absolve anyone they please, but Anthony Fauci needs to stand tall before the man. The world is owed answers."

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of Gemini, noted, "Pardoning Fauci presents quite a dilemma for the Borg. On the one hand, if they don’t pardon him, ppl will be less likely to do their bidding going forward. On the other hand, it completely undermines their ability to control via Trust the Science."

