Trump tells Glenn Beck who's really running the country — and it isn't Biden

Former President Donald Trump joined Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck Tuesday to discuss the people, problems, and systems he'll need to tackle to make a second term successful.

In the over 40-minute interview, Trump addressed numerous issues, including voter fraud, the fallout of the Biden-Harris administration's botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and the threat of nuclear holocaust. His remarks about who's really running the country, however, were among the most troubling.

Trump told Beck that even prior to President Joe Biden's unceremonious ouster as the party candidate, the 81-year-old Democrat was effectively little more than a figurehead for a "committee" of unnamed bureaucrats.

The Republican nominee told Beck that the same cabal operating around Biden will work to hold on to power via Kamala Harris, whom he called a "believer." His comments echo his new ally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently criticized his old party for once again voting for an "apparatus" to run the state instead of an actual president.

'It's a nasty group of people.'

"It's a nasty government. It's a mean government. They weaponize government," said Trump. "It's interesting because the people aren't very smart — you know, the people on top."

While these figureheads are cognitively lackluster, Trump said that the people who surround them are alternatively "smart and they're vicious, and they're fascists and everything else you can be. It's a nasty group of people."

'She's worse than he is, and the difference is she was a believer.'

After expressing certitude that somebody capable must be running the show, Beck — fresh off condemning Democrats' moral inversion in a speech at Trump's Sunday rally in Arizona — asked Trump, "Who's actually the president?"

"I think it's actually a committee of people, and they might not even know who the committee is. They may not even know themselves," Trump said, indicating a siloed and stratified shadow governance structure. "It's a group of people that are in different levels of D.C., and they surround a man that was not the most capable person. By the way, never was, but certainly not any more."

Trump, who repeatedly emphasized Harris' incompetence and hostility toward Christians, suggested that she might be an even more malleable figurehead for the "committee," noting that "she's worse than he is, and the difference is she is a true 'believer.'"

"You know, she was a believer for a long time," he told the nationally syndicated radio host. "She was a Marxist, right, for a long time. She's further left than Bernie."



Referring to Voteview data pertaining to past roll-call votes cast in Congress, Rice University political science professor Mark P. Jones noted in The Hill that Harris was "the second-most liberal Democratic senator to serve in the Senate in the 21st century."

That analysis does not factor in her pre-Senate radicalism, including her endorsement of a handgun ban and her threat to storm the homes of law-abiding Americans for surprise gun inspections, or her recent proposal for price controls.

Whereas Harris is an extremist even by Democratic standards, Jones noted that Biden was closer to the ideological center when compared to the 109 Democrat senators analyzed in the 107th-118th Congresses.

Kennedy Jr., who at one point attempted to stake out common ground with the Harris campaign, indicated in late August that "there's a lot of handlers involved."

"Even when you talk to Democrats about, you know, 'Do you really think it's a good idea to be electing somebody who cannot give an interview?' they say, 'Well ... you're electing the people around her, you're electing the apparatus,'" said Kennedy. "The apparatus, I don't have any faith in it. It's an apparatus that are neocons like Antony Blinken who are running us right up into World War III, and they are people who masterminded the censorship from inside the White House."

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) raised the possibilities in July that Annie Tomasini, White House deputy chief of staff, and/or Ashley Williams, special assistant to the president, may be among those "doing some of the president's job for him."



There appears, however, to be a great deal of friction presently between Biden's confidants and elements of the Harris campaign, so it is unclear just how transferable the "apparatus" or "committee" would be.

Nevertheless, unnamed sources suggested to NBC News last month that Harris was contemplating bringing over Biden officials, such as U.S Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power. Such holdovers might constitute committee members even if, according to Trump, they are unaware.

- YouTube youtu.be

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!