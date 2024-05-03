School district fires superintendent over claims she harassed softball players who didn't clap loudly enough for her daughter

A San Diego-area school district fired its superintendent over claims she harassed high school softball players who didn't clap loudly enough for her daughter at an awards ceremony.

What are the details?

The Poway Unified School District voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps, KNSD-TV reported.

The station said an independent investigation commenced last year after parents and students accused Phelps of harassing members of Del Norte High School's softball team.

Students told KNSD Phelps contacted players late at night after the awards ceremony and threatened seniors' graduation privileges if they failed to apologize for not clapping for her daughter. The station said the allegations first surfaced at a Poway Board meeting, but parents said they alerted the district months earlier.

Image source: KNBC-TV video screenshot

In addition, a Del Norte High softball player filed a lawsuit against Phelps and the district over the alleged bullying, claiming emotional distress, violation of free speech, and harassment, KNSD said.

More from the station:

It alleges Phelps orchestrated an internal investigation of the plaintiff, whom Phelps accused of bullying her daughter — the two players were both pitchers and competed for playing time. The plaintiff believes the investigation was meant to prevent her from pitching or playing softball altogether, according to the lawsuit. Jane Doe was ultimately barred from all extracurricular activities in the 2023-2024 school year, including sports, school-sponsored social events and graduation commencement.

Phelps has denied all allegations, KNSD reported, noting that she issued the following statement earlier in the process: “I've never threatened any student. I never would. I've never talked to any student about making threats about them not graduating. All those accusations are completely false and fabricated.”

Attorney Justin Reden represents the Del Norte High School softball player and her family who filed the lawsuit last November, and he told the station that no student should have to go through what his client endured.

Reden added to KNSD: “I think that the district is going to need to dismantle itself at the administrative level and rebuild."

Parent Melinda Huntoon told the station that "it should not take a year with the knowledge that they had. There was just so much evidence from the start to show that this person should not be in this position of power."

School board President Michelle O'Connor-Ratcliff said in an email, KNSD reported, that "based on her conduct, as revealed to the board through the investigation, the board has lost all confidence and trust in Dr. Phelps’ ability to continue to serve as superintendent, as well as in her ability to continue to work collaboratively with the board as part of Poway Unified’s governance team."

O'Connor-Ratcliff also said the "investigation brought to light previously unknown evidence from witnesses with direct first-hand knowledge that contradicted Dr. Phelps’ statements and assertions to the Board, District staff, and the public," the station reported.

A district spokeswoman added to KNSD that Tuesday would be Phelps' last day, and she won't receive a payout for the balance of her contract since she was terminated "for cause."

The station explained that while the district no longer employs Phelps, she's still a parent of a student in the district, and there are no restrictions on her parental activities.



KNSD said it tried reaching out to Phelps for comment but didn't receive a response.

The station said Greg Mizel will continue to serve as interim superintendent during the transition period.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!