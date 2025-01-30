Texas school official resigns after hidden video captures him telling parent how to dodge transgender law

A Texas high school official resigned over the controversy surrounding an undercover video showing him telling a parent how to place a biological boy in girls' sports.

Reny Lizardo resigned as executive director of campus operations for the Irving Independent School District after the hidden-camera video led Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to call for his immediate termination. The video was obtained and published by Accuracy in Media.

'There are very open-minded, more progressive parts of Texas.'

The video shows an alleged parent expressing concern to Lizardo about "transphobia" and "bigotry" her transgender daughter might experience if the family moves to the area of the district.

"Could you legally change a gender on a birth certificate?" he said.

"I believe in some places you can," the woman replies.

"So if you can get that done, and you turn [in to] us a birth certificate that says 'this gender,' that's the gender we go with," Lizardo responded.

He goes on to tell the woman that school officials will ask for a birth certificate but that eventually they stop asking and forget about the request, which circumvents state law.

"We are not in the business of witch-hunts and who's not what they say they are and let's go after them," Lizardo continued. "There are very open-minded, more progressive parts of Texas."

Video of the exchange was posted on social media, where Abbott reposted and added, "This Irving ISD Administrator should be fired on the spot."

He added that the district and Lizardo should be investigated for violations of state law.

The district released a statement on Thursday to KTVT-TV indicating that Lizardo had resigned. District officials also said that the videos were obtained "under false pretenses" but admitted that the message "conveyed in the video, as presented, does not reflect the views nor policies of the district."

They added that the matter is under investigation.

Portions of the undercover video can be viewed on KTVT's news video report on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!