Schumer to block Trump's top judicial nominees

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that he will prevent the Senate from advancing President Donald Trump's nominations.

Schumer argued that Trump intends to use the justice system for political gain, despite the president himself being the target of government weaponization for the last decade.

Since Schumer lacks enough senators to block nominees through a vote, he will instead invoke a lesser-known tactic.

“Donald Trump has made clear he has no fidelity to the law and intends to use the Justice Department, the U.S. attorney offices and law enforcement as weapons to go after his perceived enemies,” Schumer said in a statement. “Such blatant and depraved political motivations are deeply corrosive to the rule of law and leaves me deeply skeptical of Donald Trump’s intentions for these important positions.”

Although Schumer has decided to lead the charge and thwart Trump's nominees, the Democrats have not yet been successful in their efforts. Thanks to the Republican majority, all of Trump's nominees have been confirmed, even those who were subjected to aggressive backlash and behind-the-scenes lobbying campaigns.

Senate leaders like Schumer typically rely on senators to approve confirmations for judicial nominees from their states, waiting to advance the confirmation until they receive a "blue slip" signaling the senator's approval.

Schumer, who represents New York, will refuse to return the "blue slips," which would allow the confirmation process to begin for Jay Clayton, who was nominated to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Joseph Nocella Jr., who was nominated to be lead prosecutor in the Eastern District.

Republicans are now forced to weigh their options. In the past, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, abandoned the "blue slip" practice for circuit court nominees during Trump's first administration. Since then, the Senate has upheld the practice for other nominees, and Grassley has signaled that he will honor the precedent for U.S. attorney nominees.