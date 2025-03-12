VIDEO: Trump says Chuck Schumer has 'become a Palestinian,' insults Rosie O'Donnell again at White House meeting

President Donald Trump took swipes at two of his oldest foes during an eventful meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

He ripped into Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and tossed a rhetorical jab at comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who had recently confirmed she fled from the U.S. at least in part because of Trump's election. Trump was meeting with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin when he took questions from reporters.

'He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore.'

The president expressed his displeasure with Schumer after he came out against the revocation of the student visa of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who is accused of participating in violent protests on campus and intimidating Jewish students.

"Chuck Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. You know he's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian. OK!" Trump said before reporters.

Schumer had said Tuesday he disagreed with Khalil's policies but that he supported the university dealing with the issue rather than immigration officials.

"I abhor many of the opinions and policies that Mahmoud Khalil holds and supports, and have made my criticism of the antisemitic actions at Columbia loudly known. Mr. Khalil is also legal permanent resident here, and his wife, who is 8-months pregnant, is an American citizen," wrote Schumer on social media.

"The Trump administration’s DHS must articulate any criminal charges or facts that would justify his detention or the initiation of deportation proceedings against him," he added. "If the administration cannot prove he has violated any criminal law to justify taking this severe action and is doing it for the opinions he has expressed, then that is wrong, they are violating the First Amendment protections we all enjoy and should drop their wrongheaded action."

Here's Trump's comments on Schumer:

Trump also ridiculed O'Donnell after she said she moved to Ireland and would not return until everyone's rights were respected.

"Ireland is known for very fun-loving people, great attitude, many in this room right now. Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland? She's just going to lower your happiness level,” a reporter asked the Irish leader, who laughed.

"Thank you, I like that question," said Trump.

“Do you know who she is? You're better off not knowing," Trump joked to Martin.

His jab garnered much laughter from the reporters and others in the room.

