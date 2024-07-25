Guest silences CNN panelists with the facts after they swoon over Biden's 'selfless' and 'heroic' decision, Oval Office speech

CNN political analyst Scott Jennings went there.

After President Joe Biden spoke from the Oval Office on Wednesday — never explaining why he chose to end his re-election campaign — a CNN panel that featured Biden allies swooned over the president for being "selfless" and "heroic," claiming Biden willingly chose to step away from power.

'You're asking the country to overlook a lot of dishonesty about Joe Biden's abilities, capabilities — his capacity to serve for another four years.'

But Jennings quickly rained on their parade.

The Republican commentator, instead, brought forth all of the evidence indicating that Biden's decision to step aside is not the selfless act of courage Democrats are claiming it to be.

"It's odd to me that just a few weeks ago — heck, a few days ago — most Democrats were still looking at television cameras and saying that this person is up to another four years. I mean, he's obviously running on fumes," Jennings began. "They weren't 'cheapfakes,' no matter what the government told you."

"In fact, I still think it's a legitimate scandal how they ever arrived at the decision to run again in the first place," he added.



The Biden family and his staff, Jennings continued, "have a lot of explaining to do," referring to their decision seemingly to hide Biden's cognitive decline.

But that's not the only problem for Democrats. In fact, the praise for Biden, Jennings said, hides the fact that Democratic Party leaders forced Biden to step down from his re-election campaign, thus ignoring the will of voters.

"I'm still shocked at how easy it is to overthrow the president," Jennings observed. "He got 81 million votes in 2020, and then he get 14 million more. But at the end of the day, he was no match for a handful of party bosses who run the Democratic Party."

"At the end of the day, a bunch of people looked into TV cameras over the last days, weeks, and months, and told you a lot of things — a lot of things that were not true about this president," he pointed out.

The panel did not immediately challenge anything Jennings said.

But later in the discussion, David Axelrod, a close ally of former President Barack Obama, took exception to Jennings' observations. He claimed Biden wasn't "toppled" by Democratic Party bosses before chastising Jennings for not giving Biden enough "grace."

Jennings, however, did not have the patience for Axelrod's revisionist history.

"What you're asking Republicans to do is to overlook a lot of dishonesty that came right out of this White House, that came right out of the vice president, people who worked for him, his family, other Democrats, Democrats in Congress," Jennings told Axelrod. "You're asking the country to overlook a lot of dishonesty about Joe Biden's abilities, capabilities — his capacity to serve for another four years and so on."

Jennings ultimately told Axelrod that it is "weird" Democrats are pretending that Biden wasn't pushed out by party bosses, especially considering that Biden and Democratic Party leaders were insisting just one month ago that Biden is capable of serving another four years as president.

Despite the fact that Democratic voters chose Biden in their primary elections, Vice President Kamala Harris became the party's presumptive nominee this week when enough delegates pledged to support her campaign.

Harris, unfortunately, has an uphill fight if she wants to seriously challenge Donald Trump for the White House.

