Biden in Oval Office speech says it's time to 'pass the torch to a new generation' after announcing Sunday he's leaving race

President Joe Biden on Wednesday night gave a short speech to the American people from the Oval Office just days after he announced that he's leaving the 2024 presidential race.

Biden — who sounded slightly short of breath and stumbled over his words at times — said the "best way forward" is to "pass the torch to a new generation" and let "new voices, fresh voices," and "younger voices" lead the country.

Biden — who on Sunday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president — waited until the end of his speech to mention Harris, calling her "tough" and "capable."

Biden also said that while his performance during his first term in office "merits a second term," he decided to put aside "personal ambition."

"It's not about me," he added, "it's about you."

Biden also said he'd spend the next six months "doing my job as president" — and then spent most of the remainder of his address talking about what he saw as his accomplishments.

Biden — who on Sunday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president after announcing that he's dropping out — waited until the end of his Oval Office address to mention Harris, calling her "tough" and "capable." He noted that the choice in November's election "is up to you."

Speaking of Harris, it was reported Monday that she likely has secured enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee.

Biden had been facing growing pressure from Democrats to drop out of the race after his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump last month. Following Biden's announcement that he's dropping out the race, Republicans across the country called on Biden to resign if he can't complete his campaign.

What's more, Biden on Monday did little to beat back concerns about his health during an apparent phone call to Harris campaign headquarters during which his voice sounded strained, weak, and stumbling.

Biden also has been recovering from another bout of COVID-19, according to the White House. In addition, rumors began swirling on social media Monday that in Las Vegas last week, Biden perhaps suffered an even more severe medical emergency than previously thought.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!