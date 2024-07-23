Biden does little to quell rumors about declining health during apparent phone call to Harris campaign HQ

Joe Biden did little to temper concerns about his health after he apparently called into his old campaign headquarters — now under the control of Vice President Kamala Harris — giving his first semi-public audio remarks since dropping his bid for a second term as president on Sunday.

Monday marked yet another major moment in a whirlwind of major political events that have occurred over the last several weeks when Kamala Harris announced that she has almost assuredly garnered the support of enough convention delegates to secure the Democrat nomination for president in 2024, just a day after her boss bowed out of the race.

She then made an appearance and gave a speech to staff members and volunteers at the former main headquarters for the Biden campaign in Wilmington, Delaware — a campaign office that has since been transferred to her.

Biden, who is recuperating from COVID elsewhere in Delaware, seemingly phoned into Harris' campaign celebration about her impending nomination. Many in the crowd were likely relieved to hear Biden's voice since he has not made any public appearances in nearly a week, but his voice also seemed to confirm growing concerns about his health.

The New York Post described his speech as "disturbingly slurred and raspy." Even the Guardian admitted the 81-year-old president "sounded a touch gravelly."

"I know yesterday’s news was surprising, and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do," Biden said about his withdrawal from the 2024 race. "It's, uh, I, I know it's hard because you poured your heart and soul into me to help us win this thing. Help me get this nomination. Help me win the nomination and then go on to win, win the presidency."

"But you know," he continued, still stumbling, "you're an amazing team, but we've got a great, great— I think we made the right decision."

During the seemingly prepared remarks, Biden also expressed admiration for Harris and promised to contribute to her campaign as much as possible.

"And by the way, I’m not going anywhere," Biden insisted, echoing statements Harris made on the White House South Lawn on Monday about his COVID recovery. "I’m gonna be out there on the campaign with her, with Kamala. I’m going to be working like hell, both as a sitting president, getting legislation passed, as well as in campaigning."

"You know, the name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn't changed at all."

Even with the campaign spotlight now directly on Harris, reactions to the phone call have mainly focused on Biden's seemingly poor health, especially after rumors began to swirl on social media on Monday that he suffered perhaps an even more severe medical emergency in Las Vegas last week than previously thought.

Amid those rumors, many noted that Harris seemed to catch herself at one moment during her conversation with Biden. She then almost immediately rephrased her statement, giving skeptics reason to doubt the authenticity of the Biden phone call.



"Joe, I know you’re still on the rec— on the call," Harris said, prompting speculation that she nearly said "recording."

At least one social media user took a different view, claiming she might have meant "on the record." Another suggested the call could have been "prerecorded to edit errors."

