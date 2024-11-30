Pro-Trump Scott Jennings joins LA Times editorial board to add balance

Pro-Trump CNN contributor Scott Jennings said he has joined the L.A.Times editorial board in an effort to bring more ideological balance to the outlet.

Jennings confirmed the development on Friday after Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Times, announced it on social media.

'I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media.'

"Growing the board with experts who have thoughtful balanced views and new candidates are accepting the challenge to join us! Way to go Scott and thanks for accepting," wrote Soon-Shiong.

The balancing of the board comes after several employees quit from the Times in protest of an order from the owner to list explain the advantages and disadvantages of the policies of both candidates rather than endorse one over the other.

The Times was excoriated by many on the left and several employees lambasted the owner for the decision. One former editor said they were getting ready to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris when owner Soon-Shiong issued the order.

"Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision," he said at the time.

Jennings responded to the owner's statement with his own.

"I’ve written columns for the paper over the last few years and was honored to do so under such a storied and important masthead. I love newspapers and believe in strong journalism and strong opinion pages that represent a wide array of views," he wrote on social media.

"I approach my commentary jobs by starting with the truth and then providing my honest opinion based on my conservative values and experience. I think Dr Soon-Shiong is doing something important and groundbreaking and am honored he asked me to play a role in that," Jennings added. " I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board."

In response to the controversy in October, the L.A. Times union begged readers to stop cancelling their subscriptions because it would hurt workers who had nothing to do with the endorsement decision.

"Before you hit the "cancel" button: That subscription underwrites the salaries of hundreds of journalists in our newsroom. Our member-journalists work every day to keep readers informed during these tumultuous times," read a statement from the union.

After the election Soon-Shiong said he would be changing the editorial board to make it more balanced.

