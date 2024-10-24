Panicked LA Times union begs readers to stop canceling subscriptions over presidential endorsement debacle

A union of journalists at the Los Angeles Times released a statement begging readers to stop canceling their subscriptions over a debacle between the owner and the editorial staff about a presidential endorsement.

The Times editorial staff had endorsed Democrats for president since 2008 but didn't release any endorsements this year despite calling the election one of the most consequential of our lifetimes. A Semafor journalist then reported that the outlet's owner had ordered the staff to not issue an endorsement, which would likely be for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

'We remain deeply concerned about The Times' owner's decision to block a planned endorsement, and his statement that unfairly shifts blame onto editorial board members.'

The owner then said on social media that he had told them to list good and bad policies by each of the candidates and let the reader decide for themselves.

"Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision," Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the L.A. Times, wrote.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times Guild begged readers to stop canceling subscriptions over the controversy.

"We know many loyal readers are angry, upset or confused, and some are canceling their subscriptions. Before you hit the "cancel" button: That subscription underwrites the salaries of hundreds of journalists in our newsroom. Our member-journalists work every day to keep readers informed during these tumultuous times," read the statement.

"A healthy democracy is an informed democracy. We remain deeply concerned about The Times' owner's decision to block a planned endorsement, and his statement that unfairly shifts blame onto editorial board members. We are pressing for answers," they added.

"Meanwhile, our members continue doing their jobs: covering city hall, interviewing sources, investigating local corruption and putting out a newspaper every day." the union concluded. "We are proud of our members as they do this essential work."

Mariel Garza, the former editorials editor at the L.A. Times, said that she was writing an endorsement for Harris when she was blind-sided by the decision from the owner. She has quit her job over the claims.

