Scott Jennings laughs out loud at CNN contributor's excuse for Biden pardoning Hunter

Scott Jennings, the much-lauded conservative contributor for CNN, did not hold back criticisms on Monday for President Joe Biden and his defenders after he pardoned his son Hunter Biden for any federal crimes committed within the past 10 years.

Jennings was on CNN with host John Berman and contributor Karen Finney, who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. Jennings stated Biden's decision to pardon his son after saying multiple times he would not do so went along with President-elect Donald Trump's argument about the nation's two-tiered justice system.

'He's drained every ounce of credibility from every surrogate.'

"Joe Biden is leaving office, making the strongest possible case for Donald Trump that anybody could possibly make it, and that's that our government and our justice system is of, by, and for the elites and nobody else. He ran to banish Trumpism from our political system in this country, and he has left it politically and now institutionally the strongest possible political force in this country," Jennings said.

When Jennings noted everyone in the United States "except the most partisan, brain-rotted people" will be outraged by the pardon, Finney took issue with being called "brain-rotted." After Jennings told Finney to stand up for herself and not defend Biden, Finney replied she has no issues with the pardon.

"Are you fine with the lying? Are you fine with him sitting before the election all year and lying to the American people? Are you fine with the lying about it?" Jennings asked.

"I don't think that he was lying. I think he made a decision after the fact and decided this was the right thing for him and for his family. Period. Full stop," Finney said, prompting Jennings to laugh out loud.

"He's drained every ounce of credibility from every surrogate. If Karine Jean-Pierre had an ounce of self-respect, she'd get off the plane in Africa today — where they're going so he can avoid the press — and resign. He's drained all of her credibility and everybody else who's defended this. It's draining. Draining for everyone," Jennings continued.

As Blaze News has reported, the younger Biden has a pass on any crimes committed between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 1, 2024, meaning it not only lets him off the hook for his felony conviction on gun charges and for his felony tax offenses, but it also overlaps with the Bidens' dealings with the Ukrainian company Burisma, where Hunter was appointed director in 2014.

