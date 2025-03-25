Scott Jennings shreds media's narrative around Trump admin Signal group chat

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings cut through the noise about the Signal chat leak involving high-ranking members of the Trump administration discussing U.S. strikes on Houthi terrorists.

Jennings prefaced his initial thoughts on the incident by revealing that he was given inside information on the group chat. He then noted that Signal is an approved app for White House officials to use to discuss matters, as evidenced by the app being already downloaded on devices and computers by the Biden-Harris administration.

"In some of the messages, they talk about needing to go to the high-side computers, which is the classified system. So they clearly were knowing there was a line on what you could discuss in a chat like this versus classified system," he continued. He also said there are questions as to whether the group actually discussed "war plans" in the chat.

'Don’t let enemies of America get away with these lies.'

Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was the one accidentally added to the chat, claimed the plans being discussed were extremely detailed, to the point that he believed the information was classified.

Jennings went on to praise the Trump administration for attacking the Houthis in a way that actually hampers their ability to disrupt shipping lanes, as they were able to do when Joe Biden was in the White House.

"I love the policy. It's well executed. You got a thoughtful policy discussion going on, and we did what the Biden administration would not do: Stop these people from harassing our shipping lanes, and boats, and our Navy," he said.

The White House is defending the chat group, saying no classified information was communicated and it highlights how well everyone within the administration works together. As of Tuesday, there are no plans to fire national security adviser Mike Waltz, who Goldberg claims is the person who added him to the chat.

"The Atlantic story is nothing more than a section of the NatSec establishment community running the same, tired gameplay from years past. From the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' hoax of the first term to the fake documents case of the last four years … at every turn anti-Trump forces have tried to weaponize innocuous actions and turn them into faux outrage that Fake News outlets can use to peddle misinformation. Don’t let enemies of America get away with these lies," director of communications Steven Cheung said on X.

