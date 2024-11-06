Republican silences CNN panel with critical observation about Trump's dominating victory: 'We've had enough'

Republican operative Scott Jennings gets it.

After Donald Trump won the presidency, Jennings told a CNN panel that Trump's decisive victory is not only a mandate for the "Make America Great Again" agenda, but it's a stinging indictment of the legacy media and "political information complex."

'I'm interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of just the regular old working-class American.'

"We've been sitting around here for the last couple of weeks, and the story that was portrayed was not true," Jennings observed.

"We were told Puerto Rico was going to change the election. Liz Cheney, Nikki Haley voters, women lying to their husbands. Before that it was Tim Walz and the camo hats," he continued. "Night after night after night, we were told all these things and gimmicks were going to somehow push Harris over the line. And we were just ignoring the fundamentals: inflation, people feeling like they were barely able to tread water at best. That was the fundamentals of the election."

The prescription for a broken media ecosystem, Jennings suggested, is humble pie.

"For all of us who ... do this on a day-to-day basis, we have to figure out how to understand, talk to, and listen to the half of the country that rose up tonight and said, 'We've had enough,'" Jennings explained.

Importantly, Jennings tried to help his fellow CNN panelists, who sat in silence, understand why Trump won and Kamala Harris lost.

"I'm interpreting the results tonight as the revenge of just the regular old working-class American, the anonymous American who has been crushed, insulted, condescended to," he said.

"They're not garbage. They're not Nazis," he explained. "They're just regular people who get up and go to work every day and are trying to make a better life for their kids, and they feel like they have been told to just shut up when they have complained about the things that are hurting them in their own lives."

Unfortunately, Jennings' colleagues were not listening.

Despite his pleas for them to understand, Van Jones and David Axelrod responded to him by arguing there is legitimacy to claims that Trump is an authoritarian and a fascist.

Clearly, a plurality of Americans disagree.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!