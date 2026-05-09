Security video captures BRUTAL random assault on 77-year-old man by 2 males in Seattle

The brutal and senseless attack on a 77-year-old man by two males in downtown Seattle in April was captured on surveillance video and released to the public as police sought one of the suspects.

The two men appear to be laughing as one rears back to punch the elderly victim with great force from behind.

The two left the man bleeding on the sidewalk.

The victim drops to the ground, and one of the assailants pretends to kick him before pulling back at the last second, according to an account by prosecuting attorney Ryan D. Turner.

The two left the man bleeding on the sidewalk. Police found him with a head injury, as well as a broken arm and knee.

Tips from eyewitnesses led police to identify one suspect as 29-year-old Ahmed Abdullahi Osman. Osman was released after being charged with second-degree assault but was later the subject of a $200,000 warrant from King County Superior Court.

A second suspect was identified as 27-year-old Jessean Tyrell Elion and arrested on Monday based on tips from the public after the video of the attack was released.

Elion was booked into the King County Jail before a judge set a bail of $100,000 for second-degree assault.

"The allegations of an attack on a stranger is very serious," a judge said about the incident.

Police said they only learned of the second alleged assailant after reviewing surveillance video. Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told KING-TV the video was key to arresting the second suspect.

"It's absolutely helpful, it's so helpful when you have that because jurors now expect that, and even when you have great witnesses, there's always the question if you don't have video or why isn't there video," McNerthney said.

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"When you have cameras like that you see higher rates of referrals to prosecutors and often times higher conviction rates," he added.

The KING report pointed out that Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, a democratic socialist, has criticized the surveillance system that captured the video of the assault. Her office offered no new comments about the incident.

Redmond Police said their Real-Time Information Center aided police in identifying the suspects.

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