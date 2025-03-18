Seattle BLM treasurer arrested on drug, weapons charges following commutation from Democratic governor

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has a habit of making bad or questionable decisions.

In 2023, he ratified legislation letting strangers shelter children who want sex-change mutilations or abortions without notifying parents. The previous year, his administration secured federal approval to provide illegal aliens with health and dental insurance through the Affordable Care Act. After prohibiting indoor dining and closing gyms, choir performances, and receptions at weddings and funerals, Inslee announced in 2021 that large events would have to confirm attendees' receipt of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines or have them demonstrate negative tests.

Inslee is apparently no better a judge of people than of policy. One of the individuals he sprung from prison is now facing nearly a dozen drug and gun charges.

The Democratic governor commuted the sentence of felon Percy Levy, 54, in 2019. Levy had spent the previous 17 years in prison for a drug house robbery.

Since receiving executive clemency from Inslee, Levy — who the Lynnwod Times indicated sits on the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County chapter's board of directors as treasurer — has masqueraded as a changed man, working as a community outreach specialist for the Washington Defender Association and running the car dealership Redemption Auto.

Levy's bio on the car vendor's website states, "In 2019, Percy received executive clemency from Governor Inslee, propelling his mission to reform the criminal legal system, with a focus on sentencing reform and advocacy for those affected by the 'war on crime.'"

It appears he rejoined the losing side in that war.

Levy was arrested on March 13 after a traffic stop in Everett, Washington, and slapped with 11 Class B felony charges, including two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and eight counts of possession of controlled substances with attempt to sell. Each charge carries with it a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

'I would not change it for the world.'

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office indicated that Levy's arrest followed a 16-month investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, a multi-agency partnership consisting of local, state, and federal detective and special agents.

Detectives with the SRDTF reportedly secured a warrant for Levy's residence, not far from where he was ultimately pulled over. At the scene, they apparently found 2,818 grams of powder cocaine, 14.7 grams of crack cocaine, and 556 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill well over 250,000 people, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Detectives also found ample evidence signaling intent to distribute the drugs as well as a handgun.

Hours before his arrest, Levy testified remotely to the Washington State House Public Safety Committee. He provided insights regarding proposed legislation that would remove the requirement that Department of Corrections must provide convicts being released from prison with the least expensive method of public transportation.

Democratic Washington state Rep. Roger Goodman congratulated Levy on his "successful transition" from prison life.

KIRO-TV indicated that Levy is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

In his autobiographic statement on the Redemption Project of Washington website, Levy noted, "What more could I ask than having the privilege of actively working to smooth the road for the release of those back inside? It is fulfilling on a level that is surreal to me. I would not change it for the world."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!