Secret Service agent guarding Jill Biden shoots himself, police say

The U.S. Secret Service says an agent guarding former first lady Jill Biden had a "negligent discharge" and shot himself at an airport.

Police said the bizarre incident unfolded at the Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning just before 8:45 a.m.

Biden was not in the vicinity of the negligent discharge.

A witness told KYW-TV it appeared that the agent was trying to get into the back of an SUV at the airport when the gun accidentally went off.

Police said the agent shot himself in the leg near an unmarked Chevrolet SUV at the Pennsylvania Tower outside Terminal C. The agent was transported to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition, according to police. No one else was injured, and the airport operations were not interrupted.

Biden was not in the vicinity of the negligent discharge.

Police remained at the scene to investigate the incident for hours, according to KYW.

"The Secret Service's Office of Professional Responsibility will be reviewing the facts and circumstances of this incident," a spokesperson said in a statement.

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The former first lady also recently made headlines when her ex-husband was charged in the murder of his second wife in February.

William Stevenson, 77, was indicted for the murder of 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, who was found dead on Dec. 28 at their home. Stevenson had been friendly with Joe Biden but later became a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Stevenson was married to his second wife for nearly four decades.

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