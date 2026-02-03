Ex-husband of Jill Biden charged in the murder of his second wife

77-year-old William Stevenson, the ex-husband of former first lady Jill Biden, was taken into custody Monday and charged in the death of his second wife.

A grand jury indictment filed in Delaware said that Stevenson is facing a first-degree murder charge after 64-year-old Linda Stevenson was found dead on Dec. 28 in their home in New Castle County.

William Stevenson had previously said of Linda, 'She's the greatest thing in my life.'

William Stevenson was married to Jill Tracy Jacobs for five years beginning in 1970, until she met then-Sen. Joe Biden in March 1975. Stevenson says she had an affair with Biden and a civil divorce was granted to the couple two months later. She and Biden were married in 1977.

Stevenson then met and married his second wife, Linda, and was married to her for nearly four decades until her death.

Police said they were called to the home on a report of a domestic dispute and found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the living room. They were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, which has not yet released a determination of cause of death.

William Stevenson failed to post a $500,000 bail and is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Police said Stevenson's arrest was the result of a "extensive weeks-long investigation" into his wife's death.

Stevenson had been a supporter of former President Barack Obama but later became a fan of President Donald Trump. In 2023 he called Trump "a president that I love and respect" and accused the "Biden crime family" of unfairly targeting Trump.

Stevenson also grew critical of Jill Biden as Joe Biden's mental diminishment became more obvious.

"I just don’t understand why she is so adamant about defending him and keeping him in the race since it appears that he’s struggling," he said. "It appears that he’s struggling with everybody these days."

