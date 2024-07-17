Local police warned Secret Service they 'did not have enough manpower' to secure building from which gunman fired at Trump: Report

A new report claims that local police informed the Secret Service that the police didn't have enough manpower to secure the building that a gunman later used to fire upon former President Donald Trump.

The new information comes as lawmakers are demanding more answers to explain the security lapse that led to the shooting of the former president.

'For them to blame local law enforcement is them passing the blame.'

The Washington Post reports that local District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the Secret Service “was informed that the local police department did not have manpower to assist with securing that building.”

The report said a source from within the Secret Service confirmed the claim but only on the condition of anonymity.

Goldinger had previously accused the Secret Service of trying to pass the blame onto local officials and said the federal agency was responsible for the failed security.

“Secret Service was in charge, and so it was their responsibility to make sure that the venue and the surrounding area was secure," said Goldinger to the Post previously.

“That’s common sense, I think. That’s their job," Goldinger added. “For them to blame local law enforcement is them passing the blame when they hold the blame, in my opinion.”

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said in an interview on Tuesday that it was the responsibility of the Secret Service to protect the former president, but she said she would not step down from her position.

"The buck stops with me; I am the director of the Secret Service. It was unacceptable, and it's something that shouldn't happen again," she said.

The suspected shooter was shot dead, but not before he was able to injure the former president, kill one rally attendee, and critically injure two others.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!