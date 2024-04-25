Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts movie will feature a January 6 parody, but he's convinced the movie industry is dead anyway

Jerry Seinfeld's movie about breakfast treat Pop-Tarts was revealed to feature a scene reminiscent of January 6, 2021.

The scene in the breakfast-food-centric movie "Unfrosted" was revealed in an interview with Seinfeld in GQ, where he was briefly asked about politics and the film.

The outlet's Brett Martin described the scene as a very funny January 6 parody, which was a little surprising given Seinfeld's history of being completely devoid of public political opinions.

He also asked the comedian about a recent trip to Israel, which reportedly took place a few weeks before Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israelis.

Seinfeld skipped over the January 6 question, responding to the latter.

"Well, I'm Jewish."

Seinfeld responded to pro-Palestine activists who harassed him and called him a "genocide supporter" outside a New York City event.

"It never crossed my mind that people would look at me as anything other than, 'I like this comedian. I don't like this comedian.' I think most Jews of my generation never thought about anti-Semitism. It was from history books. And then it was something different. It was something different."

When asked if he regretted his trip, Seinfeld responded by saying "not at all."

"I don’t preach about it. I have my personal feelings about it that I discuss privately. It's not part of what I can do comedically, but my feelings are very strong."

The longtime stand-up comic also revealed his belief that the movie industry is on its last legs. When describing how the people he worked with on "Unfrosted" were "so dead serious," he added that they didn't have "any idea that the movie business is over. They have no idea."

"Film doesn't occupy the pinnacle in the social, cultural hierarchy that it did for most of our lives. When a movie came out, if it was good, we all went to see it. We all discussed it. We quoted lines and scenes we liked," he continued.

Seinfeld compared seeing a movie now to "walking through a fire hose of water."

When asked what is replacing the movie industry, he couldn't help but provide emotional descriptions.

"Depression? Malaise? I would say confusion. Disorientation replaced the movie business. Everyone I know in show business, every day, is going, 'What's going on? How do you do this? What are we supposed to do now?'"

The Pop-Tart movie was born out of boredom, the "Seinfeld" star recalled, stating in an interview with "Good Morning America" that he was pushed into the idea during COVID-19. He and fellow writer Spike Feresten decided to write a script to steady their idle hands.

Seinfeld decided he would also direct the movie when he realized it would be an easier process.

"I can just tell the guys what to do instead of telling the guy to tell the guy what to do. That was the idea. It's still a lot of work," he joked.

The cutting room floor for "Unfrosted" apparently included a story arc with "Seinfeld" costar Michael Richards, who would have played the father of the main character in the Pop-Tart movie.

"I actually had a great thing for him in the movie," Seinfeld explained. "He was going to play my father. We wanted to come up with a tragic childhood story that made me want to invent the Pop-Tart, and it was going to be the death of my father trying to make bacon and eggs. But it didn't survive."

