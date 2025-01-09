Sen. Fetterman breaks with Democrats, agrees to join Trump at Mar-a-Lago

President-elect Donald Trump has invited Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to join him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and the senator has accepted the invitation, multiple reports say.

"That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," Fetterman told CBS News.

"President Trump invited me to meet, and I accepted. I'm the senator for all Pennsylvanians — not just Democrats in Pennsylvania," he said in a statement, according to WGAL.

'Regardless of whatever comes up, that's going to be part of the conversation.'

No date for the meeting has been released, and a transition official claimed to CBS News that plans could still change.

However, if Fetterman ever does go to Mar-a-Lago, he will be the first sitting Democrat U.S. senator to do so. Fetterman hinted at the anomaly in his statement, noting, "I've been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation."

Fetterman has broken ranks with his party on a number of occasions, particularly with his unwavering support for Israel. Then just this week, he expressed support for the Laken Riley Act, which nearly 160 of his Democrat colleagues in the House voted against.

He also seems to approve of Trump's determination to acquire Greenland in some capacity. "There’s a lot of talk about Greenland, for example. And I know a lot of, there’s a lot of freakouts, you know. And of course, I would never support taking it by force, but I do think it’s a responsible conversation, if they were open to acquiring it," he said, according to NJ.com.

Fetterman has demonstrated such a willingness to reach across the aisle that on Tuesday, noted Trump ally Elon Musk called him "based and truthful."

Perhaps one of the reasons for the invite to Mar-a-Lago was to give Trump the chance to persuade Fetterman to support some of his Cabinet picks, especially Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense, CBS News suggested.

When pressed about what he expects to discuss with the once and future president during the meeting, Fetterman was vague: "I have no idea what's going to exactly come up. So, I mean, regardless of whatever comes up, that's going to be part of the conversation."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!