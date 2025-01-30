Senate confirms Trump's EPA pick

The Senate confirmed Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday. Zeldin is the seventh nominee of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to be confirmed.

Zeldin was confirmed in a 56-42 vote with the support of three Democrats and all 53 Republicans. Overall, 42 Democratic senators voted to block his confirmation.

'Today, the Senate has confirmed an EPA administrator who is well-qualified and capable of returning the EPA to its core missions of protecting our land, air, and water, without inhibiting economic development.'

"Honored to begin this exciting journey as the 17th EPA Administrator," Zeldin said in a Wednesday post on X. "Together, we will harness the greatness of American innovation with the greatness of American conservation and environmental stewardship. Time to get to work!"

Zeldin has repeatedly championed Trump-backed environmental policies, vowing to roll back regulations and reverse so-called "green energy" policies from the previous administration.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who chairs the Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee, praised Zeldin as "well qualified and capable" following his confirmation on Wednesday.

"Today, the Senate has confirmed an EPA administrator who is well-qualified and capable of returning the EPA to its core missions of protecting our land, air, and water, without inhibiting economic development," Capito said in a statement. "Congressman Zeldin will lead the EPA as the agency addresses the environmental needs of our country, and he is committed to properly implementing the laws of Congress through collaboration with the members of our Committee."

"I have been continually impressed by Congressman Zeldin's character, and his dedication to our country through service in both the U.S. Army and Congress," Capito added. "I am confident he will perform the role of EPA administrator exceptionally well, and be a central member of President Trump's Cabinet as they enact policies and solutions to the environment, infrastructure, and energy challenges of our time."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!