Senate Democrats in the hot seat as government shutdown looms

Capitol Hill is going full speed ahead with Friday's funding deadline fast approaching.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is rallying Republicans behind his continuing resolution that was released over the weekend, and House Democrats are digging their heels in. But despite Republicans' historically narrow advantage in the House, it seems that this time around, fiscal conservatives may not be the reason the government is headed toward a shutdown.

If the CR passes the House like many are predicting, all the pressure will weigh on Senate Democrats.

Johnson pulled off a legislative miracle in late February when the House successfully passed his reconciliation budget blueprint. Although every House Democrat voted against the blueprint, House Republicans unified behind Johnson and President Donald Trump's resolution, with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky being the sole GOP defector.

With respect to the CR, Johnson is looking to continue this winning streak.

Much like reconciliation, Johnson's CR secured Trump's blessing over the weekend. Additionally, fiscal conservatives and some members of the House Freedom Caucus met with Trump and other White House officials like Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought in an attempt to reel in any holdouts, as Blaze News first reported. In the aftermath of these closed-door meetings, it seems that the House's spending skeptics are falling in line, setting the stage for another near-unanimous GOP vote.

House Democrats have already made it clear that they have no intention of backing the CR, and Massie has already claimed the sole Republican "no" vote Johnson can afford. Even still, politicos are forecasting a legislative win for Republicans on Tuesday night.

Voting against the CR would make Democrats responsible for a government shutdown, a consequence most politicians try to avoid at all costs.

Although Republicans have a comfortable 53-seat majority in the Senate, the Trump-backed funding bill will need to clear the 60-vote threshold as opposed to a simple majority. Assuming there are no Republican holdouts, which isn't a guarantee, the CR will need the support of at least seven Senate Democrats to pass. So far, Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is the only Democrat to have signaled support for the CR.

Consequently, Senate Democrats are faced with a tough choice. Democrats oppose the CR for various ideological reasons, protesting added provisions for ICE and the cuts to community projects. On the other hand, voting against the CR would make Democrats responsible for a government shutdown, a consequence most politicians try to avoid at all costs.

With just days until the funding deadline, it's up to Democrats to see if the government lights will stay on.

