Senate Democrats rally behind Biden in spite of disastrous debate performance

Shortly before her death, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) asked, "Where am I going?" as she was wheeled back into the Senate. Even though her handlers had to audibly instruct the nonagenarian left partially paralyzed by a bad case of shingles to "just say aye" during votes, Feinstein's colleagues appeared unconcerned about the ethics of carting her around to advance their agenda.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), for instance, said that with Feinstein back, "Anything we do in the Senate that requires a majority is now within reach."

Just as Democratic senators were happy to squeeze a sickly old woman in a compromised mental state for her remaining votes, they are ostensibly trying to keep President Joe Biden's campaign alive in hopes of political advantage.

Besides their understanding that Biden cannot be replaced on the Democratic ticket ahead of the election unless he decides to step down, Senate Democrats appear to be trying to prop up the ruins of his campaign because he still might be their best shot at holding on to power. Vice President Kamala Harris is, for instance, even more disliked than Biden. Besides, a competitive open convention could further tear the Democratic Party apart, tipping the election more for Republicans.

In the aftermath of the first presidential debate — while the liberal mainstream media was hurriedly acknowledging the decrepitude they had suggested for years was an invention of the right — Democrats like Sen. Ben Cardin (Md.) began spinning Biden as a viable candidate, reported the Hill.

"Joe Biden might have had a bad evening, but we don't want four bad years under Donald Trump," Cardin told reporters in Washington, D.C., Friday. "Obviously we were all looking forward to a more — I guess — energetic approach."

'Chill the f*** out.'

"But from the substance, I think the American people recognize they have a choice between a person who understands the importance of our democratic system, understands the importance of the issues that he has pursued over the last four years, his record … versus a person on the other side who continues to make things up and wouldn’t respond to simple questions," added Cardin. "To me it's a clear choice that we need to make sure President Biden is re-elected as president of the United States."

While the debate made clear to many Americans that Biden's cognitive faculties are potentially disqualifying, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) drew a different conclusion, writing, "Tonight's debate made the choice clear: Four more years of progress, or four more years of attacks on our fundamental rights and our democracy. We've got to get out the vote for @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris, and a Democratic Senate and House!"

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) compared his post-stroke debate performance with Biden's post-youth debate performance, stressing on X that "a rough debate is not the sum total of the person and their record."

Fetterman noted further that he had been written off following the debate but came back to win by a comfortable margin. "Chill the f*** out," he instructed his fellow Democrats.

When asked Sunday by NBC News' "Meet the Press" whether Biden should drop out of the race, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock said, "Absolutely not," intimating that he himself had bungled enough sermons as a preacher to warrant cutting Biden some slack.

"Bad debates happen, as President Obama has said. And this was 90 minutes," said Warnock.

Unwilling to admit Biden's decline, Warnock opted instead to paint the president as a paragon of virtue and stress the need to keep former President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) echoed his Democratic peers, stating, "This is election is about more than one night's debate performance."

Blumenthal claimed that while in France, he observed the president to be "strong and eloquent." He also downplayed the possibility of another Democratic candidate, emphasizing, "I continue to support Joe Biden over Donald Trump without any reservation, and I think that's the choice for the American people."

The Hill noted that Sen. Jack Reed (R.I.) made clear that he and his Democratic colleagues, who will all serve as superdelegates at the Democratic National Convention, will back Biden unless he calls it quits.

"I thought President Biden started off not with the enthusiasm, etc., necessary but it's a difference between a bad initial debate and a very bad presidency, which Donald Trump can claim — and also a much worse presidency going forward," said Reed.

