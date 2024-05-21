Serial burglar picks wrong residence to rip off, pays painfully when gun-toting homeowner shows up

A homeowner in St. Louis County shot an intruder last week, which led to the suspect's arrest and hospitalization.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. last Tuesday to the 2200 block of Empress Drive over a reported burglary, KDSK-TV said, citing the St. Louis County Police Department. The suspect had unlawfully entered the home and tried to steal property by throwing it out a window, but the homeowner shot the suspect, the station said, citing a probable cause statement.

Local attorney Anders Walker told the station that the homeowner probably had a legal right to open fire: 'In your home, all you need is a reasonable fear that you might get hurt.'

The suspect then ran from the home and past responding officers, who were ordering him to stop and telling him he was being placed under arrest, police told KDSK. A K-9 was used to search the area, the station added, and police arrested the suspect near Chambers Road and Monarch Drive. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition, KDSK said, adding that he was still hospitalized later that same day.

Who is the suspect?

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged 27-year-old Andre Farrar III with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, and resisting arrest with a felony, the station said, adding that he was being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Court documents said Farrar tried to enter a home in the 10200 block of Pannell Drive a few hours before the burglary on Empress Drive, KDSK said, adding that police said Farrar has prior burglary convictions in St. Louis.

What did a local attorney say about the shooting?

A man and woman who live in the home were inside the residence at the time of the reported burglary, Lt. Craig Higginbotham of the St. Louis County Police Department told KDSK. The residents were taken to the police station to speak with officers, the station added.

KDSK also reported that investigators went door to door in the area to see if any neighbors had security cameras that might have recorded parts of the incident. Police added to the station that those with information about what happened can call 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

