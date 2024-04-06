Registered sex offender allegedly raped pregnant woman at gunpoint and forced her into unspeakable acts while recording video

Horrendous accusations were made by a pregnant woman who said she was forced into unspeakable acts by a man who was a registered sex offender in Texas.

58-year-old Dennis Allen Carter is accused of committing the heinous acts at his home in Kittridge in August.

The unidentified woman told police that Carter had picked her up at the Valero gas station on Hirsch Road and Crosstimbers Street in Houston. He drove her to his home and allegedly recorded her while threatening her.

"The facts in this case, frankly, sound like something out of a horror show," said a prosecutor at the probability cause hearing on Thursday. "Gives me serious concern for plaintiff's safety."

The woman said that Carter sexually assaulted her and held a gun to her head. He then allegedly forced her to have sex with his pet dog while he recorded them.

When he was questioned, Carter allegedly showed the videos he had recorded with the woman to police, but he claimed that she had committed the acts under her own free will.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sex assault and one count of bestiality.

Police said in court that Carter was a registered sex offender and had not made a proper notification that he had moved to a new home. He is required to notify police seven days prior to moving to another residence.

He had been previously arrested and convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in the 80s and of aggravated sexual assault in 1997. Carter is required to register as a sex offender for life as a result of those convictions.

The man's neighbors were shocked and stunned by the extreme allegations against Carter.

"He did seem like a nice guy," said one neighbor to KTRK. "But it's all a show."

Carter is being held on a $350,000 bond, and prosecutors are seeking to revoke his parole.

In a similar case from Houston in March, a 21-year-old man was arrested after his relative bumped into his laptop while cleaning his room and saw images of child sex abuse on the computer. The relative turned the man in to police, and he was charged with crimes related to possession of images of child sex abuse and also of bestiality.

Here's a news video about the arrest:

