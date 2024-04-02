Shakira bucks woke culture, shares why her sons hated the movie 'Barbie' — and why she agrees with them: 'Emasculating'

Hit pop signer Shakira is not a fan of the movie "Barbie."

The 2023 film, which has grossed nearly $1.5 billion and won numerous awards, received critical acclaim. But the movie was also controversial because of its political overtones and its progressive view of men and women. The script, according to the Wall Street Journal's review of the movie, "is like a grumpier-than-average women's studies seminar."

That progressive — woke, even — view of men and women is why Shakira's sons "hated" the movie, she told Allure in a new interview.

"My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent," Shakira revealed.

"I'm raising two boys. I want 'em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women," she explained. "I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost."

Shakira's perspective is not politically correct. But it's also not a surprise.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was raised Catholic, and she spent her early life in Colombia, where she was born. She is Hispanic, and Hispanic culture is generally more conservative and traditional, honoring and celebrating the differences between men and women.

Indeed, her traditional view of gender roles was solidified in a follow-up question from an Allure reporter.

"Just because a woman can do it all doesn’t mean she should?" that reporter asked Shakira.



"Why not share the load with people who deserve to carry it, who have a duty to carry it as well?" the singer responded.

For most of human history, this view of men and women was perfectly acceptable; it was the norm, in fact. But only in an age when American culture finds it difficult to define, "What is a woman?" can Shakira's perspective be labeled "problematic."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!