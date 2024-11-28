Sharon Stone delivers unhinged rant against 'ignorant' and 'arrogant' Americans over election

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone joined the chorus of elite voices who blamed American ignorance for the results of the election and said women were now under renewed threat.

Stone made the comments during a panel discussion at the Torino Film Festival in Italy after being asked about the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

'Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté.'

"We have to stop and think about who we choose for government. And if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself," Stone said.

"You know, Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things. You guys, you understand what happens. You have seen this before," she added. "My country is in its adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence."

Stone had been vocal about her support for the failed presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We haven't seen this before, in our country. So, Americans who don’t travel, who 80% don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. What I can say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other," the actress continued.

She went on to tell men they needed to protect women from bad men.

"We must say that good men must help good men, and those good men must be very aware that a lot of their friends are not good men. And you can't continue to pretend that your friends are good men when they’re not good men," she said.

"And you must be very clear minded and understand that your friends who are not good men are dangerous, violent men," Stone concluded. "And you have to keep them away from your daughters, your wives and your girlfriends, because this is the time when we can no longer look away, when bad men are bad."

The actress made headlines in 2021 when she spoke out against cancel culture and called it the "stupidest thing I have ever seen happen."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!