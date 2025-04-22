'Sharp and on his feet': Elizabeth Warren can't stand by last year's defense of Biden's mental health

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a hard time defending her past comments of former President Joe Biden's mental acuity when confronted about the simmering issue on "Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso."

Fragoso pressed Warren on why the Democratic Party is slow to pivot on how it operates when faced with stunning losses, like in 2016 and 2024. Warren said she does not like to dwell on the past if nothing is done to change actions for the future.

"Do you regret saying that President Biden had a mental acuity, he had a sharpness to him? You said that up until July of last year," Fragoso noted.

The way Democrats handled the aftermath of Biden's disastrous debate performance is still hotly contested within the party.

"I said what I believed to be true," Warren replied. "I said I had not seen decline."

In response, Fragoso gave a face that expressed shock and disbelief. "You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?" Fragoso asked.

"Not when I said that," Warren said, insisting Biden was "sharp and on his feet."

Fragoso interjected that applauding Biden for simply being "on his feet" is not praise, since a president being able to stand is the bare minimum of what to expect from the leader of the free world.

"All right, fair enough. Fair enough," Warren conceded before changing the subject to what Democrats in the Senate are going to do now that Donald Trump is president once again.

Fragoso then dropped the subject.

The way Democrats handled the aftermath of Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump last June is still hotly contested within the party. Alex Soros, son of radical left-wing billionaire George Soros who now controls his father's vast network, told New York Magazine he believes Biden was "assassinated" by "the pundit class."

"The fact of the matter is that if Donald Trump had gone on that debate stage and, you know, s**t his pants and had a heart attack, Republicans would still be there saying, 'Yeah, he’s our guy,'" Soros said. "That meltdown that we had publicly is a discipline problem."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!