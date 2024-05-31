Top Silicon Valley investor abandons Dems, cuts Trump campaign massive check after verdict: 'I'll lose friends for this'

A top Silicon Valley venture capitalist announced Thursday that he donated $300,000 to Donald Trump's re-election effort after the former president's conviction.

Shaun Maguire, a general partner at Sequoia Capital, is not only donating to Trump's campaign. He is supporting Trump — no matter the cost.

'I personally consider the double standards and lawfare against Trump to be 10x worse, and 10x more dangerous for our Democracy.'

"Back in 2016 I had drunk the media Kool-Aid and was scared out of my mind about Trump. As such I donated to Hilary Clinton’s campaign and voted for her," Maguire explained on X. "Now, in 2024, I believe this is one of the most important elections of my lifetime, and I’m supporting Trump.

"I know that I’ll lose friends for this. Some will refuse to do business with me. The media will probably demonize me, as they have so many others before me," he added. "But despite this, I still believe it’s the right thing to do."



Maguire's decision to support Trump — with words, money, and his vote — was a long time coming.

In a lengthy essay, Maguire said he believes the 2016 election was unfairly manipulated against Hillary Clinton — "stolen," even — though he doesn't blame Trump for that.

But his "radicalization" against the Democratic Party began after President Joe Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. In fact, Maguire believes Biden's presidency has been a foreign policy catastrophe, resulting in "global instability."

Maguire, moreover, believes the Democrats have used double standards and "lawfare" to target Trump because he is the Democratic Party's No. 1 opponent.

"I believe Trump was one of the best foreign policy presidents in decades, and during the most complex period in almost a century," Maguire wrote.

Referring to the infamous "Access Hollywood" clip, he explained, "That clip still sits in the back of my mind, but I personally consider the double standards and lawfare against Trump to be 10x worse, and 10x more dangerous for our Democracy."

In the end, Maguire said he believes the "justice system is being weaponized" against Trump, and that is why he now supports Trump.

Maguire is not the only American to put his money where his mouth is.

On Friday, the Trump campaign announced it raised $34.8 million from small-dollar donors in the hours after Trump was convicted, a record single-day haul for the campaign.

Even more shocking is that nearly 30% of the donations came from first-time donors. That means the verdict motivated voters, who may not have financially supported Trump's campaign otherwise, to spend their hard-earned money to help send Trump back to the White House.

