Sheriff's office reveals precisely how illegal aliens accused of preying upon a child stole into the US

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office published details of how three men from Honduras were apparently able to illegally enter the United States and eventually allegedly sexually assault a minor.

According to the PBSO, Selvin Lopez Lopez, Erick Lopez Lopez, and Jesersson Lopez Lopez were "arrested for numerous counts of lewd lascivious behavior (capital sexual battery) on a minor under 12 years of age." The sheriff's office believes the abuse took place between August of this year and the time they were arrested.

The PBSO said in the course of its investigation, deputies found Selvin and Erick had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021 and handed themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol. Upon their release from custody, they were told to call for a court date, but they apparently never did.

Jesersson reportedly illegally crossed the border in 2023 and was given a court date for 2028 when he was released.

'They should have never been here to start with.'

The PBSO reported that all three men are currently in the county jail with no bond.

"Three absolute MONSTERS charged with sexual battery on a 12 year old child. All three of them were let into our country by Kamala Harris," the Trump campaign said in response to the PBSO's post.

Back in March, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said he was frustrated seeing illegal immigrants commit horrific crimes against women and children. He made his comments after three such cases occurred within a few months' time.

"They should have never been here to start with. So now you have people that have been victimized that shouldn't have been victimized at all," he said, according to WPEC. "We have our border out here, which is the ocean, and we patrol that heavily. My hands are tied about the ones that get in here. I have to deal with them as they come to us."

