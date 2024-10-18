New polling from Ohio race may mean Democrats will lose control of the US Senate to Republicans

A new poll from the U.S. Senate race in Ohio may have dashed Democrats' hopes to keep their tenuous control of the upper chamber of the Congress.

The Morning Consult poll released Thursday found that the Republican challenger Bernie Moreno had taken the lead over the incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown by 1%.

A second poll by Fabrizio Lee for the Moreno campaign found the Republican had surpassed Brown by three percentage points, from 47% to 44%. The error margin for the poll was. 3.1%.

Axios pointed out that Democrats are more likely to vote early, but the early voting results were dead even, which was a positive sign for the likelihood of a Republican victory.

"Sherrod Brown has been a rubber stamp for the radical left, only cares about keeping his tax payer funded salary, and sold out Ohio to San Francisco liberals like Kamala Harris," said Moreno on social media.

The race is the most expensive congressional race with $483 million already spent. The campaign for the Republican has been bolstered by his support for cryptocurrency, as one crypto PAC has donated $40 million to change the owner of the Senate seat.

Brown, as the chair of the banking committee, is one of the top opponents of cryptocurrency.

“The FTX collapse showed how dangerous crypto can be,” said Brown at a Banking Committee hearing in 2023.

“But FTX wasn't the only bad apple. It was just the most explosive example of the problems in crypto: failure to provide real disclosure, the conflicts of interest, the risky bets with customer money that was supposed to be safe," he added. "For consumers, it adds up to billions of dollars.”

Moreno has criticized Brown on cryptocurrency and accused him of not knowing the "difference between blockchain and a chainsaw."

The Senate can flip to Republican control with just one seat change from Democrats or if Republicans win the presidency and control the tie-breaker between the two sides.

