3 thugs try to rob California tobacco shop, but armed owner opens fire with lethal consequences

An armed business owner in California gunned down one of three armed thugs who were trying to rob his tobacco shop on Tuesday morning.

KTLA-TV reported that the three thugs walked into the Classic Tobacco Shop on the corner of Firestone Blvd. and Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk at about 9 in the morning.

While the group was armed, so was the business owner who opened fire on them and was able to hit one in the chest.

The three tried to run away by rushing into their getaway car, but the vehicle was reportedly boxed in at the parking lot.

The alleged robber who was shot in the chest was later found by police in a nearby alleyway and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two suspects tried to escape into a residential area on Elmcroft Avenue near the Lakeside Middle School, according to KTLA. The school was not in session at the time.

Police responded by setting up a containment area and with the help of a SWAT Team were able to take the two suspects into custody at about 11:30 a.m.

The shop owner was not injured and told investigators he was acting in self-defense.

A KTLA news helicopter report showed the aftermath of the law enforcement action.

Norwalk is a city of about 107k residents located only 17 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

