Shotgun-toting crook demands employee open safe in convenience store. But another employee has a gun — and crook pays dearly.

A suspect armed with a shotgun entered a convenience store in Concord, California, late Friday night and ordered an employee to open the store's safe, police told KGO-TV. Concord is about a half hour northeast of Oakland.

But a second employee had a gun and opened fire on the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police added to the station.

'I think it was justified. It was his life or theirs. He defended himself in my opinion.'

Tao Villavicencio told KGO he stopped at the S&S Fast and Easy Mart on Willow Pass Road around 11:30 p.m. to buy beer when he saw an armed man walking through the parking lot.

"I'm walking from my house to here," Villavicencio recounted to the station. "I see the guy walking from that corner. He's got a shotgun in his right hand."

Villavicencio added to KGO that "when I see the guy, I'm scared."

With that, Villavicencio told the station he ran back to his house and called 911.

Concord police told KGO that the shotgun-wielding suspect entered the store and tried to force an employee to open the store safe.

Police added to the station that "another store employee hearing and seeing what was occurring, intervened firing his own weapon, which struck the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene."

By Saturday morning, customers such as Dustin Lotspeich had heard what transpired the night before, KGO reported.

"I think it was justified," Lotspeich told the station. "It was his life or theirs. He defended himself in my opinion."

Lotspeich added to KGO, "I hope the best for the employee."

'I think the community isn't going to put up with this anymore. I think the DA is going to be hesitant to file this case because they know if they bring it to a jury, the chances of getting a conviction are rather slim.'

Store owner Gary Sharma told the station that he's been robbed previously and appreciates the community's support.

"Customers are coming in tears saying, 'So glad you guys are OK.' They came and gave us hugs. Means a lot. Love you to all our customers, and everyone who was praying for us," Sharma added to KGO.

Concord police told the station that detectives are reviewing evidence, and the investigation is ongoing. KGO added that the suspect's identity has not been released.

Police are asking those with information to contact Det. Justin Wilson at 925-603-5859, the station said.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

'People in this community are sick and tired of the crimes'

Michael Cardoza, ex-prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, told KGO in a separate story that he believes there's little chance a case will be pursued against the employee who pulled the trigger.

"Here's a guy with a shotgun walking in," Cardoza told the station. "That sends a pretty loud message that, 'Yes, y'all are in danger here.'"

Cardoza added to KGO, "I think the community isn't going to put up with this anymore. I think the DA is going to be hesitant to file this case because they know if they bring it to a jury, the chances of getting a conviction are rather slim. People in this community are sick and tired of the crimes. They're sick and tired of petty theft."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!