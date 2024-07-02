Shotgun-toting Texas homeowner fatally shoots intruder who allegedly refused to leave property, lunged at homeowner, wife

A shotgun-toting homeowner in San Antonio, Texas, fatally shot an intruder who allegedly refused to leave his property and lunged at him and his wife.

Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Allende Drive in the city's west side around 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting, KEYE-TV reported.

A male came to the home's door, after which the homeowner asked him to leave, investigators told the station.

The male returned a short time later and again was asked to leave, KEYE reported.

Soon after, the homeowner heard noises coming from the back yard, officials told MySanAntonio.com. With that, the homeowner grabbed a shotgun, checked the yard, and again saw the same male, the outlet said.

The homeowner asked the male to leave their yard, but the male lunged at the homeowner and his wife, after which the homeowner fired a shot that hit the male in the stomach, MySanAntonio.com reported.

Police and medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the male, believed to be around 47 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, KEYE reported.

The homeowner reported fearing for his and his wife's safety when the male lunged at them, the station said, adding that no charges have been filed against the homeowner as police continue their investigation.

Reportedly neither the homeowner nor his wife were injured during the incident, KEYE said.

How are observers reacting?

Commenters underneath the KEYE Facebook post about the incident were divided regarding the outcome. Some sided with the homeowner who fired the fatal shot:

"Yep won't try that again," one commenter said.

"Good," another commenter noted. "Reimburse the man for the ammo expended."

"F around and find out," another commenter stated.

"This is the way," another user wrote.

But two commenters didn't see it that way:

"This should NEVER be the way," one user said. "Call the police and homeowners don't go outside placing yourselves in danger. This loss of life should have never happened. Taking a life should only be up [to] GOD [no one] else. Prayers to everyone."

"Probably didn't have to shoot to kill," another commenter wrote. "Typical."

