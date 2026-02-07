Thug who grinned in arrest photo after boy was murdered just got his sentence — and it should wipe smile right off his face

On Sept. 30, 2023, shots rang out after a football game in Georgia, WSB-TV reported.

Emmanuel Dorsey — just 14 years old — was killed outside the Griffin-Spalding game, the station said.

'Jurors are just fed up.'

The suspect was 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick.

Arrest warrants stated that Kendrick had a gun with him at the game, WXIA-TV reported, adding that when the game was over, a fight broke out between "two rival cliques."

During that fight, officers said Kendrick pulled out the gun, after which Dorsey and others fled, WXIA said, adding that warrants indicate Dorsey was shot in the neck and face.

The documents also note that while both teens were not gang members, the two groups they were hanging around were rival gangs, WXIA noted.

Kaomarion Kendrick Image source: Spalding County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office

WSB said Kendrick spent eight days on the run before being captured in Henry County.

Officials said at the time of his arrest that Kendrick was armed with a Glock handgun modified with a full-auto switch, WXIA said.

WSB reported that a Spalding County jury last week convicted Kendrick of a long list of charges, including felony murder and three counts of violation of the RICO Act.

With that, Kendrick was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole — followed by another 85 years, WSB said.

A WAGA-TV video report about Kendrick's sentence indicated that prosecutors depicted him as a "stone-cold killer," "unrepentant," and "unremorseful, even at trial."

David Studdard, acting district attorney, told WAGA that "jurors are just fed up" with the deadly violence and "hear this over and over and over, and they've just had it with this kind of thing."

