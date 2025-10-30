Soros-linked protesters to host 'rally/vigil' at Home Depot over ICE raids

Progressive groups are organizing more than 100 anti-immigration enforcement protests at Home Depot and detention center locations nationwide this weekend.

'All over the country, ICE agents are targeting immigrants in and around Home Depot, attacking and terrorizing workers, customers, and surrounding communities.'

The demonstrations are advertised as a “rally/vigil” to honor “all the workers who have been kidnapped by ICE on Home Depot properties.”

Organizers accused Home Depot of “becom[ing] ICE’s passive partner,” claiming that the company “has not resisted or condemned these raids.”

“Tell Home Depot: ICE Out!” the ads read.

The planned demonstrations appear to be in response to the death of Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez, a 52-year-old from Guatemala. In August, Montoya Valdez was fatally struck by a vehicle when he ran onto a California highway while attempting to flee the scene of a Home Depot, where federal agents were performing immigration enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Montoya Valdez was not being pursued by any federal law enforcement agents at the time.

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“All over the country, ICE agents are targeting immigrants in and around Home Depot, attacking and terrorizing workers, customers, and surrounding communities. The raids are terrifying, chaotic, and sometimes deadly,” the ad for the protest read.

Organizers are hosting a Día de los Muertos protest outside a Pasadena Home Depot on Saturday, in honor of Montoya Valdez and two other individuals who died in separate incidents tied to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, according to Pasadena Now. The local outlet noted that the event will feature an altar, music, and speakers.

Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The protests are a part of the Disappeared in America project, hosted by the Public Citizen Foundation, the National Day Laborers Organizing Network, the Workers Circle, and the Detention Watch Network.

The George Soros’ Open Society Foundations has made nearly two dozen grant donations, totaling over $6 million, to the Public Citizen Foundation since 2016. It has donated $700,000 directly to the Detention Watch Network and another $835,000 to the Tides Center “to support the Detention Watch Network.”

"We aren’t notified that immigration enforcement activities are going to happen, and we aren’t involved in the operations. We’re required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate," Home Depot told Blaze News.



Open Society Foundations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

