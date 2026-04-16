Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor apologizes for bizarre accusation against Trump-appointed justice

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has apologized to one of her colleagues on the court after she bizarrely tried to frame him as being out of touch.

Sotomayor, who is considered a liberal justice, indicated that Justice Brett Kavanaugh could not relate to normal people because he was raised in a family of professionals.

'This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.'

She made the comments during an event at the University of Kansas School of Law on April 7. Although she did not mention Kavanaugh by name, she referenced a justice who had sided with the Trump administration on an immigration case.

"I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, 'these are only temporary stops,'" she said about the federal immigration stops in Los Angeles.

"This is from a man whose parents were professionals. And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour," she added.

Kavanaugh had written that the stops were "relatively brief" in his concurrence on the case, which Sotomayor said failed to grasp the major "financial consequences" for workers with hourly jobs.

"Those hours that they took you away, nobody’s paying that person," she added. "And that makes a difference between a meal for him and his kids that night and maybe just cold supper."

Later in the event, she also criticized the majority's use of the so-called "shadow docket" in favor of the policies of the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, after facing criticism, she released an apology that called the comments "inappropriate."

"I regret my hurtful comments. I have apologized to my colleague."

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In 2023, Sotomayor was accused of having her staff strong-arm public schools and libraries into buying copies of her books in order to secure her speaking engagements. She earned $3.1 million for an advance of her memoirs and more than $400,000 from a children's book she wrote.

She was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Barack Obama in 2009. Kavanaugh was nominated by Trump to the court in 2018.

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